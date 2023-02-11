- Überblick
Leitartikel
EU-Gipfel zu Migration: Europas Abschottung
Leitartikelvon Floo Weißmann
Die EU konnte sich wieder einmal nur darauf einigen, MigrantInnen möglichst abzuwehren. Für einen großen Wurf in der Migrationspolitik mangelt es seit Jahren an politischer Opportunität.
