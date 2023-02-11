Leitartikel

EU-Gipfel zu Migration: Europas Abschottung

Leitartikelvon Floo Weißmann

Die EU konnte sich wieder einmal nur darauf einigen, MigrantInnen möglichst abzuwehren. Für einen großen Wurf in der Migrationspolitik mangelt es seit Jahren an politischer Opportunität.

