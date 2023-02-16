Naturbahnrodel-Weltcup

Letztes Karriere-Rennen für Kammerlander: „Nervosität kennt mein Sohn nicht“

Bevor Tirols Naturbahnrodel-Ass Thomas Kammerlander am Sonntag auf der heimischen Grantaubahn seine Karriere beendet, überlässt Papa Bruno nichts dem Zufall.

Verwandte Themen