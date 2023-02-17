- Überblick
Überprüfung geplant
Schnee und neue Gondeln gebraucht: Lienz hat kein Geld für die Bergbahn
Von Catharina Oblasser
Der TVB Osttirol schießt 625.000 Euro zu, die Stadt Lienz kann das nicht.
