Tiroler Neurologe über Diagnose
Actionstar Bruce Willis hat Demenz: Die Krankheit ist sein größter Gegner
Von Nicole Strozzi
Actionstar Bruce Willis ist an frontotemporaler Demenz erkrankt. Eine Krankheit, die rasch voranschreitet.
