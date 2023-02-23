- Überblick
🥇 Nordische WM | News
Die Angst vor dem Olympia-Aus geht um: FIS-Boss findet Kombi „lustig“
Von Benjamin Kiechl, Roman Stelzl
FIS-Präsident Johan Eliasch zieht mit einer flapsigen Bemerkung die Nordische Kombination durch den Kakao und nährt Gerüchte um das Olympia-Aus 2030.
