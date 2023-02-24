- Überblick
🏎 Formel 1 | News
Neue Sitzordnung an der Boxenmauer spart Haas 250.000 Dollar
Um Geld für neue Updates zu sparen, hat sich die Crew von Formel-1-Rennstall Haas etwas einfallen lassen.
