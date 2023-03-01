Urteil in Abgasskandal

Tiroler Anwalt: „Geld zurück“ nach Abgas-Urteil des OGH

Von Max Strozzi

Ein Tiroler Anwalt begrüßt das aktuelle OGH-Urteil im Abgasskandal, das einen Händler zum Auto-Rückkauf samt Zinsen verpflichtet.

