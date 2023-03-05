Kinderbetreuung in Tirol

3 Fragen an Bildungsaktivistin Raphaela Keller: „Betreuung nur im Möbelhaus“

Von Liane Pircher

Kinderbetreuung? – Bitte nur im Möbelhaus, sagt Raphaela Keller. Zu einem Rechtsanspruch brauche es Qualität.

