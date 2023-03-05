- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Emotionale Debatte
Scharfer Gegenwind von Bauern für Naturpark im Wipptal
Von Matthias Reichle
Der geplante Naturpark Wipptal stößt bei Bauern auf Ablehnung. Beim Land räumt man dem Projekt kaum noch Chancen ein.
Verwandte Themen
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten