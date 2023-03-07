Zu Gast bei „Tirol Live“

Silberhoamat-Leiter Andreas Mair: „Gefühl einer Großfamilie im Heim“

Das abgebrannte Altenwohnheim in Schwaz ist wieder aufgebaut. Neues Wohnmodell rückt Bewohner wie Mitarbeiter in den Mittelpunkt.

