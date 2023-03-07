- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Zu Gast bei „Tirol Live“
Silberhoamat-Leiter Andreas Mair: „Gefühl einer Großfamilie im Heim“
Das abgebrannte Altenwohnheim in Schwaz ist wieder aufgebaut. Neues Wohnmodell rückt Bewohner wie Mitarbeiter in den Mittelpunkt.
Verwandte Themen
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten