Unfall auf Inntalautobahn
Nach Überholmanöver von Straße abgekommen: 65-Jährige in Kundl verletzt
Der Wagen drehte sich einmal um die eigene Achse und blieb in der Böschung liegen.
© ZOOM.TIROL
