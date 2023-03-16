- Überblick
🎿 Ski Alpin I Super-G
Erstes Speed-Podest: Schwarz muss sich nur Odermatt geschlagen geben
Marco Schwarz zeigte erneut seine Speed-Qualitäten.
© GEPA pictures/ Mathias Mandl
