Identität noch nicht bestätigt
Suchaktion in der Kranebitter Klamm: Toter in Bachbett gefunden
Die Leiche wurde vom Polizeihubschrauber „Libelle“ geborgen.
© zeitungsfoto.at/Liebl Daniel
