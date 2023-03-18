Neue NÖ-Regierung

Massive Kritik an Schwarz-Blau hält an, umstrittene „Wirtshausprämie“ kommt

Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) hat ihr Wahlkampfversprechen gebrochen und koaliert mit Udo Landbauers FPÖ.
© ROLAND SCHLAGER