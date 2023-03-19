- Überblick
📱 Wettbewerb um KI
Künstliche Intelligenz: Kampf der IT-Giganten hat längst begonnen
Google versucht den KI-Vorstoß von Microsoft mit Cloud-Initiative zu kontern.
© APA, Tribouillard
