Lehren vom Jänner 2018
Nicht erster Parteitag mit Kampfabstimmung: Einst für Ludwig, jetzt für Rendi
Die Kampfabstimmung zwischen Michael Ludwig und Andreas Schieder um den Wiener SPÖ-Vorsitz fand ohne Verletzungen statt.
