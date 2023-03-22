- Überblick
Nach zähen Verhandlungen
Hilfe bei Wohnkosten statt Mietpreisbremse: Darauf hat sich die Regierung geeinigt
Sozialminister Johannes Rauch (r./Grüne) und ÖVP-Klubobmann August Wöginger stellten die Lösung vor.
