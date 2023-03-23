Seichter als im Vorjahr

Wasserstand im Neusiedler See: Keine Entspannung in Sicht

Mit dem Auspumpen von Weichschlamm wurde im Vorjahr versucht, für Entspannung des Wasserstandes im Neusiedler See zu sorgen. Das hatte nur mäßigen Erfolg.
© APA/ROBERT JAEGER