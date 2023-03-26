- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Bis zu 200 Euro wert
Am häufigsten für Smartphones: Reparaturbonus im ersten Jahr 525.000 Mal eingelöst
Kaputte Smartphones und Handys wurden am häufigsten repariert.
© pixabay
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten