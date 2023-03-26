- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
GIS wird abgeschafft
ORF-Beitrag plus Länderabgabe: So viel muss man künftig in Tirol zahlen
Künftig müssen alle Haushalte, die nicht befreit sind, einen ORF-Beitrag entrichten. Auch jene, die "nur" die Streamingdienste nutzen.
© pixabay
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten