Deutsches Eck stark betroffen
Streik in Deutschland sorgt für Zug- und Flugausfälle: Reibungsloser Ablauf in Tirol
Zwischen Wörgl und Salzburg wurde ein Schienenersatzverkehr mit Bussen eingerichtet.
© Jasmine Hrdina
