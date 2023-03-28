- Überblick
Großer Schutzengel bei Busunglück
„Grauslige Situation“ in St. Anton: Nur Baum verhinderte Bus-Absturz in Schlucht
Die Feuerwehr zog den Bus über die Böschung wieder hinauf.
© FF St. Anton
