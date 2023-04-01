- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Neues Verkehrskonzept
Zu eng für die Bäume: Neu geplante Straße statt Baumriesen bei Schwaz Urban
Mitte Jänner wurden zuletzt mehrere große Kastanienbäume in der Allee gegenüber dem Bauprojekt Schwaz Urban gefällt.
© Fankhauser
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten