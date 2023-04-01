- Überblick
Sieg wäre Doppeljackpot
Der Auftakt bestimmt die Richtung: WSG Tirol mit wichtigem Duell gegen Altach
So soll es bei seinem 100. Bundesliga-Match am Ende aussehen – in seiner Heimat will Valentino Müller mit der WSG Altach in die Knie zwingen.
© gepa
