Protestwelle im Iran
Iran droht Frauen ohne Kopftuch mit „gnadenloser Verfolgung“
Weltweit (hier in London) zeigen sich Demonstrierende mit den Protesten im Iran solidarisch. Die Regierung in Teheran verschärft hingegen ihr Vorgehen.
© IMAGO/Vuk Valcic
