- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Dämpfer für die Baubranche
Teuerung, Zinsen, Arbeitermangel: „Der Wohnbau in Tirol steht unter Druck“
Nur noch rund 5000 Wohnungen könnten künftig jährlich gebaut werden. Bisher waren es bis zu 7000.
© iStock
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten