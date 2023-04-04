⚽ Jungstar im Porträt

Milan-Juwel Leão hat die „Lizenz zum Lächeln“

Wenn Rafael Leão grinst, wird es für die Gegner gefährlich: Beim 4:0-Erfolg des AC Mailand am Sonntagabend bei Serie-A-Tabellenführer SSC Napoli schnürte der Portugiese einen Doppelpack.
