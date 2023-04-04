- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
⚽ Jungstar im Porträt
Milan-Juwel Leão hat die „Lizenz zum Lächeln“
Wenn Rafael Leão grinst, wird es für die Gegner gefährlich: Beim 4:0-Erfolg des AC Mailand am Sonntagabend bei Serie-A-Tabellenführer SSC Napoli schnürte der Portugiese einen Doppelpack.
© AFP
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten