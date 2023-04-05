Forschung in Innsbruck

To binge or not to binge? Medien-Expertin Maren Lickhardt im Interview

Neue wöchentliche Rituale: Mit regelmäßigen Veröffentlichungsrhythmen verunmöglichen Erfolgsserien wie „Succession“ das Bingen. Vor allem, um ZuseherInnen im Abo zu behalten.
© HBO