Budget von 100 Mio. Euro
Gewessler will Lärmschutz in Tirol forcieren: 22 neue Projekte angekündigt
Leonore Gewessler und Hartwig Hufnagl (Asfinag) wollen jährlich 100 Millionen Euro in den Lärmschutz investieren.
© Asfinag
