⚽ Zwölf-Sekunden-Tor
Nur Zaubermaus Jezek war einst schneller als Sabitzer
Bereits nach zwölf Sekunden traf Thomas Sabitzer zum 1:0 für die WSG – historisch.
© GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr
