- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Faustschlag ins Gesicht
Nach tätlichem Angriff von Real-Star: Villarreals Baena erstattet Anzeige
Federico Valverde und Alex Baena im Zweikampf: Auf dem Platz lief die Auseinandersetzung noch sportlich fair ab.
© PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten