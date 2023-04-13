- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
💬 Wohnraum in Tirol
Markus Sint bei „Tirol Live“: „Wir bauen am Bedarf vorbei“
Markus Sint will den Bedarf an Wohnungen erheben und dann auch dafür bauen lassen, sagt er in „Tirol Live“ zu Verena Langegger.
© Axel Springer
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten