- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Abschluss zahlt sich finanziell aus
Erhebung zeigt: So massiv wirkt sich ein Studienabschluss aufs Gehalt aus
Wer studiert, hat laut einer Erhebung der Statistik Austria bessere Chancen auf einen gut bezahlten Job.
© Keystone
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten