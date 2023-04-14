- Überblick
Auf „Bergbauernbua“-Tour
Schlagerstar Melissa Naschenweng vor Konzert in Innsbruck: „Vergiss nie, woher du kommst“
Nachdem Naschenweng jahrelang in kleinen Dorfdiscos und Festzelten auftrat, füllt sie heute Hallen mit Tausenden Besuchern.
© IMAGO/Daniel Scharinger
