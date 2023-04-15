Ein Rundruf

Wer hat in Tirol welche Dienstwägen und was kosten sie?

Bei der Landtagswahl im Vorjahr fuhr Anton Mattle zur Stimmabgabe in seiner Heimatgemeinde Galtür mit dem Privatwagen vor. Als Landeshauptmann steht ihm ein Dienstauto zu.
© APA/zeitungsfoto.at