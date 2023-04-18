Er ordnete Abschuss von „Bruno“ an

Ex-Landesrat Steixner blickt zurück: „Einige meinten, ich sollte abgeschossen werden“

Wochenlang stand der heute 66-jährige Toni Steixner 2006 wegen Problembär „Bruno“ im Rampenlicht.
© Parigger/TT-Archiv