- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Vertrag nur noch Formsache
Land lenkt nun ein: Die Notärzte kehren ins Iseltal zurück
Gernot Walder ist mit seinem Notarztverband dank junger Kollegen wie Anna Rodemund aus Salzburg in fast ganz Osttirol im Einsatz.
© Blassnig
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten