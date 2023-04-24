- Überblick
Prozess in Innsbruck
Nach Vergewaltigung in Telfs: Sieben Jahre Haft für 35-Jährigen
Wenn das Urteil bestätigt wird, muss der Angeklagte die folgenden Jahre hinter Gittern verbringen. (Symbolfoto)
© APA/Helmut Fohringer
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online