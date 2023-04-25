- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Nach Volleyball-Double
Hypo-Tirol-Manager Kronthaler im Interview: „Ich brauche keine Statue“
Nennt sich selbst „vorlaut“, kann aber auch gut einstecken: Mit 58 Jahren hat Hypo-Macher Hannes Kronthaler noch jede Menge Energie in sich.
© Rita Falk / TT
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten