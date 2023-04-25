WSG-Präsidentin im TT-Interview

Langes fordert Geisler heraus: „Es braucht dringend einen Neuanfang“

WSG-Präsidentin Diana Langes spricht sich vor der anstehenden Wahl des TFV-Präsidenten für Wolfgang Suitner (kleines Bild) und gegen Amtsinhaber Sepp Geisler aus.
© gepa