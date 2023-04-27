- Überblick
OGH bestätigt das Urteil
Vereitelter Sprung mit Kind aus Pradler Hochhaus: Vater muss 15 Jahre ins Gefängnis
Aus dem 13. Stock dieses Hochhauses im Stadtteil Pradl wollte der Mann mit dem Kind im Arm springen.
