Neue Zulaufstrecke im Unterland

Bauernprotest nach ÖBB-Brief: Grundbesitzern im Unterland droht Enteignung

Für den Bau der neuen Zulaufstrecke, wie hier die geplante Haltestelle in Langkampfen, brauchen die ÖBB Ausgleichsflächen.
© ÖBB/GC Vision