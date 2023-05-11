💬 Landeshauptmann im TT-Talk

Anton Mattle verteidigt Tiwag in „Tirol Live”: „Es schwirren zu viele Zahlen herum“

LH Anton Mattle versucht in „Tirol Live“ zu erklären, wen die Strompreiserhöhung trifft und wie viel sie im Monat ungefähr ausmacht.
© Böhm