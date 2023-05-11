Bluttat bei Zirl kein Einzelfall

Wochenenden des Grauens: Seit 2014 starben drei Menschen auf Tirols Rastplätzen

Als die Polizei nach der Gewalttat am Sonntag die Ermittlungen aufnahm, war der Zirler Autobahn-Parkplatz gut gefüllt.
© Zeitungsfoto.at