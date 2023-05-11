- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Bluttat bei Zirl kein Einzelfall
Wochenenden des Grauens: Seit 2014 starben drei Menschen auf Tirols Rastplätzen
Als die Polizei nach der Gewalttat am Sonntag die Ermittlungen aufnahm, war der Zirler Autobahn-Parkplatz gut gefüllt.
© Zeitungsfoto.at
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten