Nach „Nein“ im Gemeinderat

WSG kündigt Infotermin zu Gernot-Langes-Stadion an

Rund 3 bis 3,5 Mio. Euro dürfte eine bundesligataugliche Adaptierung des Gernot-Langes-Stadions kosten. Eine politische Mehrheit gibt es momentan nicht.
© Michael Domanig