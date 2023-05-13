- Überblick
Kein Anstieg in Tirol
Ankünfte von Flüchtlingen in Italien vervierfacht: Am Brenner „nicht spürbar"
Obwohl die Anzahl der eintreffenden Migranten in Italien steigt, ist davon an der Brennergrenze nichts zu spüren.
© Böhm
