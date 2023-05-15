- Überblick
60 Minuten sind gratis
Parkgebühr bei Alpenbad in Wattens ist nun fix
Vor dem Sprung ins kühle Nass steht beim Wattener Schwimmbad künftig der Gang zum Parkautomaten – oder eine alternative Anreise.
