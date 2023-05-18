- Überblick
💬 Zur Wahlbeobachtung vor Ort
„Könnt ihr Ausländer euch nicht raushalten?“: Yildirim berichtet von Wahlen in Türkei
Selma Yildirim erzählte bei „Tirol Live“ über ihre Erfahrungen als Wahlbeobachterin bei den Wahlen in der Türkei.
