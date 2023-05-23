- Überblick
Partys im öffentlichen Raum
30.000 waren beim zweiten Bogenfest: Innsbruck will wie Zürich feiern
Feiern im Freien: Dem diesjährigen, zweiten Bogenfest folgen im Sommer weitere Festivals im Stadtraum, u. a. das „Alles Gute“ im August.
© Falk
