Eigene Winterspiele
FIS-Games kommen fix 2028: Das plant der Ski-Weltverband
Der schwedische FIS-Präsident Johan Eliasch ging seit seiner Einsetzung vor zwei Jahren kaum auf die Verbände zu, das schürt Konflikte.
© gepa
